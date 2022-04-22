Former Stoke City and Ipswich Town defender Stephen Ward has retired, as announced by Walsall’s official club website.

The left-back has called time on his playing career.

Ward has spent this season with the Saddlers and has made 30 appearances in all competitions for the League Two side.

However, he has now hung up his boots at the age of 36.

Football League stalwart

Ward moved over to England in 2007 to join Wolves as a youngster from Bohemians and spent seven years on the books at Molinuex, five of which were spent in the Football League, before switching to Burnley.

He then had five seasons at Turf Moor before Stoke City signed him back in 2019 to add more experience to their defensive department after their relegation from the Premier League.

The Republic of Ireland international spent a single campaign with the Potters in the Championship but struggled to really nail down a regular spot at the Bet365 Stadium, making only 17 appearances in all competitions.

Ipswich Town handed him an escape route from Staffordshire in August 2020 and he spent the whole of last season with the Tractor Boys in League One.

Ward was a regular for the East Anglian outfit and played 31 times last term but the club decided not to extend his deal when it expired last summer.

He was subsequently snapped up by Walsall but has now decided to retire and will have a decision to make on what to do next. He was a pundit yesterday on Sky Sports alongside Jamie Redknapp as they covered the Burnley Vs Southampton game in the top flight.