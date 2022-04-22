Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has urged his senior players to ‘step up’ ahead of this weekend’s Championship clash v Millwall.

Birmingham City return to St Andrew’s this weekend, and they welcome a familiar face in Gary Rowett.

The former Blues boss now has Millwall vying for a spot in the top-six this season, with his fortunes very different to those of Bowyer who saw his side lose 6-1 at Blackpool last time out, with pressure mounting on the former Birmingham City midfielder.

Bowyer fielded a number of youngsters for the game at Bloomfield Road last Monday. Names like Zach Jeacock, Nico Gordon and Jordan James all started, but the Blues boss says his senior players will return to action this weekend.

And speaking to the club ahead of this weekend’s game v Millwall, Bowyer has urged his senior players to step up, saying:

“The senior players have to step up and make sure that doesn’t happen at the weekend. We have to finish strongly. That’s what I want. I want us to finish in the right way. What I saw at the weekend, it felt like we was a group that was already on holiday. That’s not acceptable.”