Wigan Athletic sweating over Josh Magennis’ fitness ahead of Plymouth Argyle clash
Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson says they will “wait and see” if Josh Magennis is fit for this weekend.
Wigan Athletic will see how the striker is ahead of their home clash against Plymouth Argyle tomorrow.
Magennis, 31, is currently struggling with an Achilles tendon injury and missed the last game against Ipswich Town.
The experienced attacker was replaced up front by Stephen Humphrys in the 2-2 draw against the Tractor Boys.
Richardson has said, as per a report by Wigan Today:
“Josh has been struggling with an Achilles tendon injury. He possibly shouldn’t have played last Saturday (against Cambridge).
“But sometimes you take the risk and it’s worth it. Unfortunately it’s gone beyond that, he wasn’t able to train ahead of Ipswich, and we’ll wait and see for Saturday.”
Wigan Athletic spell so far
Wigan Athletic swooped to sign the Northern Ireland international from Hull City in the January transfer window and he dropped down from the Championship to join the North West club.
He has since scored three goals for the Latics and has given them another dimension in attack.
Magennis knows what it takes to get promoted from League One after scoring 18 goals in all competitions last term to fire the Tigers to the the title.
Prior to his switch to the DW Stadium, he has also played for the likes of Cardiff City, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers in the past and has racked up over 450 appearances in his career to date.
The ‘Tics are looking to take that crown off his former employers Hull City in this campaign and are currently five points clear at the top of the league above Rotherham United and MK Dons with just three matches left to play.
They only need a couple more wins to get over the line but may have to do it without Magennis as they sweat over his injury status.