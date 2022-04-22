Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson says they will “wait and see” if Josh Magennis is fit for this weekend.

Wigan Athletic will see how the striker is ahead of their home clash against Plymouth Argyle tomorrow.

Magennis, 31, is currently struggling with an Achilles tendon injury and missed the last game against Ipswich Town.

The experienced attacker was replaced up front by Stephen Humphrys in the 2-2 draw against the Tractor Boys.

Richardson has said, as per a report by Wigan Today: