Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi says they will “see how” Claudio Gomes is today ahead of their game this evening.

Barnsley are back in action against promotion chasing Huddersfield Town away.

Gomes, 21, has been feeling “unwell” so is a doubt for the Yorkshire derby at this moment in time.

The Tykes will make checks on him throughout the day and see if he can play.

Asbaghi has said, as per the official club website:

“There’s just a question mark on Claudio – he’s feeling a bit unwell, but we have not ruled him out for the game, so let’s see how he responds during the day.”

Barnsley on the brink

Barnsley are on the brink of League One after a disappointing season. They are currently bottom of the Championship table and are 11 points from safety with four games left as they take on a Huddersfield Town side who still have a chance of making the top two.

Potentially not having Gomes will be a blow to the Tykes and he has been ever-present in the heart of midfield in this campaign.

He made the move to Oakwell last summer on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City and has since made 32 appearances in all competitions.

The former France youth international is due to return to his parent club once this season ends and they have a decision to make on what to do with him next.

He has been on the books of the Premier League giants since 2018, having previously played for PSG, and has played three times for Pep Guardiola’s side. The youngster also had a loan spell away at Jong PSV in Holland to get some experience under his belt before Barnsley came calling.