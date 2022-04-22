Swansea City midfielder Flynn Downes says he’s ‘fine’ after sustaining a minor knee injury earlier in the month.

Downes, 23, joined Swansea City from Ipswich Town last summer. Since, the midfielder has become a huge fan favourite having put in some quality performances during his 33 league outings so far for the Swans.

The Englishman missed all of the Millwall, Derby County and Barnsley games this month, returning for the trip to Reading last time out.

And speaking to the club ahead of the visit of Middlesbrough this weekend, Downes gave this update on his fitness:

“I’m fine. I had a little niggle in the Cardiff game and then I had a tiny setback.

“I did try to push it a bit too early, but it is fine now, and I feel good and am looking forward to Saturday.”

Russell Martin’s side go into this weekend unbeaten in seven league fixtures, having moved up into 13th place of the Championship table in the process – a win against an out of favour Middlesbrough side on Saturday could lift them as high as 11th.