Millwall loanee Oli Burke says he ‘can’t say much’ about his Sheffield United future at the moment, but has suggested that he’d be open to a permanent move to The Den.

Burke, 25, featured just three times for Sheffield United in the first half of this season. He was granted a loan move to Blades’ Championship rivals Millwall in January and he’s since featured 11 times in the league for Gary Rowett’s side, scoring and assisting once.

Millwall sit just a point and a place behind Sheffield United in the Championship standings. Both sides are battling it out for the final play-off spot this season and Burke could yet deal his parent club a huge blow when Millwall head to Birmingham City this weekend.

Looking ahead to the summer though, Burke has discussed his future, telling News At Den:

“I haven’t had the game-time I would have liked at Sheffield United. It’s not really gone as planned. I think we just have to see what happens. I can’t really say too much at this point.

“I just have to do my very best on this loan at Millwall and if something comes up here, then amazing.

“I’m really enjoying my time here, I feel like I have settled in really well with my team-mates, they’re a great bunch of boys here.

“I feel good here but we’ll have to see what happens, you know what football can be like. We’ll see.”