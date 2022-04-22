Hull City’s Callum Elder says he wants to stay at the club this summer.

Hull City have a big decision to make on his future at the MKM Stadium over the next couple of months.

Elder, 27, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in late June as things stand.

The Tigers hold an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

Elder has revealed his stance on the situation and makes his intentions clear that he wants to stick around, as per Hull Live:

“It’s such a good bunch of lads here, a great bunch of staff and it’s an exciting time with the new ownership that’s really driven to improve and progress the club, of course, you want to be a part of that.

“It’s the here and now for me, though, it’s about performing every day on the training pitch and when the opportunities come on a matchday to make sure I’m involved in that.”

Hull City situation

The Australia international was linked with a departure last summer and Cardiff City, Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Preston North End were all said to be interested, as reported by Football Insider.

Hull City kept hold of him for this campaign and he has helped them stay up in the second tier, making 26 appearances in all competitions.

He has more competition for his place at left wing-back now with Brandon Fleming enjoying plenty of game time since Shota Arveladze took over from Grant McCann.

Elder joined the Tigers back in 2019 and they were relegated during his first term at the club. Nevertheless, he played a key role in their promotion from League One last year.

Prior to his move to East Yorkshire, the full-back had spent eight years on the books at Leicester City but had never made a senior appearance for the Foxes.

Instead, he gained experience out on loan at Mansfield Town, Peterborough United, Brentford, Barnsley, Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town.