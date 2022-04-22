Bournemouth welcome Fulham in the Championship this weekend.

Bournemouth in 2nd host Fulham in 1st, who secured their promotion to the Premier League with a convincing 3-0 win over Preston North End last time out.

The Cherries are on their way to joining Fulham in the top flight next season, though Scott Parker’s side can’t mathematically secure promotion this weekend.

But a win against his former side would certainly put them in good stead to go on and claim 2nd place in the Championship, after what’s been an impressive season from Bournemouth.

Making his prediction ahead of the weekend, Sky Sports’ David Prutton wrote:

“This game has a slightly different feel to it now that Fulham have sorted out promotion. They will still want to go for the title, and with Aleksandar Mitrovic still chasing all kinds of records I can’t see them taking their foot off the gas yet.

“Bournemouth will hope they have taken their eyes off the ball. Their games in hand mean they are well in control of second spot, but will still be nervy until they get over the line. If Fulham turn up and play with the freedom of a promoted side, they could claim all three points.”