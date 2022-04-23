Stoke City host QPR at the Bet365 Stadium in the Championship this afternoon.

The Potters will be hoping to continue their solid string of recent results, winning three of their last five league fixtures. Stoke City have seemed to have picked up some form lately. Despite this they have massively underperformed in the Championship this season, currently finding themselves in a mid-table position with just three games to go.

With five losses in their last seven matches, it looks unlikely that the Hoops will reach the play-offs before the end of the season. Mark Warburton’s men have continued to struggle away from home in recent matches, failing to win a game on the road since last month.

A win for Stoke City could see them move into 12th place, jumping above Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion to move just two points behind their opposition QPR.

Rangers would surpass Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Millwall if they are able to win, putting them on equal points with play-off contenders Sheffield United.

Stoke City team news

Morgan Fox is in doubt for this fixture, recovering from a muscle injury that he picked up earlier this month. Nick Powell continues to be unavailable after injuring his quad against Blackpool in March.

Centre-back Harry Souttar looks set to miss the rest of the season, needing surgery for an ACL injury he suffered whilst on international duty with Australia. Jordan Thompson damaged his ankle against Reading this month and will not return until pre-season.

Predicted XI

Bonham (GK)

Harwood-Bellis

Jagielka

Wilmot

Smith

Tymon

Sawyers

Allen

Baker

Brown

Campbell

In what has been an underwhelming season for the Potters, they can be optimistic about their future with the amount of young talent breaking into the squad. Players such as Jacob Brown and D’Mario Wright-Phillips have been stand-out performers and will only progress with the more game time they get.

Tyreece Campbell and Brown may be the difference against an inconsistent QPR side desperate to re-enter the play-off spots.

The match kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.