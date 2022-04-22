Birmingham City host Millwall in the Championship this weekend.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has seen his side slowly creep up the Championship table this season. The Lions sit in 7th place ahead of the weekend and a win away at St Andrew’s could lift Millwall into the play-off places.

Lee Bowyer is currently struggling at Birmingham City. It’s been six years since Rowett was in charge of the club and Blues have had seven different managers in that time.

Recent reports have suggested that Bowyer is in hot water at Birmingham City and a 6-1 defeat away at Blackpool last time out didn’t help his cause.

A result against a strong Millwall side this weekend would surely alleviate some of the growing pressure on Bowyer, and making his prediction for the game, Sky Sports’ David Prutton wrote:

“It has turned into another really bad season for Birmingham. Were it not for points deductions for others they would be in a really bad spot, and that drubbing at Blackpool last weekend was an absolute shambles.

“Millwall will be desperate to capitalise. Their play-off dream is alive and kicking but it may take three wins from three to get there. This is must-win, and they should get all three points.”