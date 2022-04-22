Millwall have lodged an enquiry about the availability of in-demand Newcastle United ace Elliot Anderson, as reported by London News Online.

Millwall are keen to lure the attacking midfielder to The Den next season but will face strong competition.

Anderson, 19, has been in impressive form in League Two with Bristol Rovers since joining Joey Barton’s side in the January transfer window.

The youngster was given the green light to join the Pirates this past winter to get some first-team experience under his belt and has been a hit in the fourth tier, chipping in with six goals in all competitions.

He is wanted man now and is also on the radar of West Brom, Coventry City, Middlesbrough and Stoke City, as per TEAMtalk, whilst The Sunday Mirror (page 70, 03.04.22) claim Preston North End, QPR and Nottingham Forest are keen.

Millwall want him

Millwall have identified him as a potential summer addition to bolster their attacking options for the next campaign.

The Lions still have a chance of making the play-offs in the Championship this term and are only a point off the top six with three matches left to play.

That hasn’t stopped Gary Rowett’s side keeping one eye on the summer and Anderson is a player who they have already made a start in trying to land.

Anderson has risen up through the academy at Newcastle United and has been a key player for their youth sides over the past few years.

The England youth international has played twice for their senior team and the Toon Army have a decision to make on his next move.