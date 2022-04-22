Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says the club are in “ongoing discussions” regarding their players who are out of contract this summer.

Charlton Athletic have a number of individuals who are out of contract at the end of the season such as Conor Washington, Ryan Inniss, Adam Matthews, Jason Pearce and Jake Forster-Caskey.

Chris Gunter, Papa Souare and Ben Watson will be leaving the club when their deals expire, as reported by London News Online yesterday.

The London outfit now have some more big decisions to make over the next couple of months.

Jackson has provided this update, as per London News Online:

“Nothing has been offered out yet but there are ongoing discussions. I don’t deal with that side of it. We talk about the ones that we like, that we want to keep around the place and then it’s obviously over to the people above to decide how that looks exactly – how those negotiations and discussions take place. That’s an ongoing thing.”

Who could leave Charlton Athletic?

Charlton Athletic run the risk of losing Northern Ireland international Washington for nothing this summer. He has scored 11 goals in both of the past two campaign since joining on a free transfer in 2020, having previously played for Peterborough United, QPR and Sheffield United.

Defensive trio Inniss, Matthews and Pearce are facing uncertain futures right now, as is experienced midfielder Forster-Caskey who has spent the past 12 months sidelined with injury but has made his return to full fitness now.

The Addicks also need to decide what to do with back-up goalkeeper Stephen Henderson, who was brought in as a number two last summer to Craig MacGillivray. His position may become redundant when Ashley Maynard-Brewer returns from Ross County.

Jackson’s side are need to think about striker Josh Davison’s situation. The young attacker is currently on loan at League Two side Swindon Town but the club hold an option to extend his contract by another year.