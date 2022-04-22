Nottingham Forest will be looking to continue their fine form when they travel to Peterborough United on Saturday.

Steve Cooper’s men impressed last time out against West Brom, winning 4-0 on Easter Monday thanks to goals from Brennan Johnson, Ryan Yates, Jack Colback and Sam Surridge.

Cooper has turned Nottingham Forest into a promotion worthy side this season and, with two games in hand over the other teams in the play-off chase, they look set to earn a top six finish. With five matches remaining, the Forest boss will expect his team to continue their fine form and take maintain that momentum into the play-offs.

Nottingham Forest team news

Cooper provided an injury update on Thursday ahead of the Peterborough United clash, stating Keinan Davis is in the “early stages” of recovering from a hamstring injury that is set to keep him out for four to five weeks.

He also stated that Max Lowe is still some way off his comeback for Nottingham Forest.

However, Lewis Grabban is expected to return to the squad after missing the West Brom game through illness.

Predicted XI

Samba (GK)

Worrall

Figueiredo

McKenna

Spence

Yates

Garner

Colback

Zinckernagel

Johnson

Surridge

Keep the momentum going…

Apart from the slip up against Luton Town, Nottingham Forest have been in great form since the turn of the year.

Many are expecting them to keep their good form going into the tail end of the season as they bid to make a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Peterborough United are facing an uphill struggle to survive in the Championship, and they will need to win all of their remaining games to maintain a realistic chance of staying up.

The two meet at the Weston Homes Stadium this Saturday at 15:00.