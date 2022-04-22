According to reports, Stoke City stopper Frank Fielding is being lined up by Luton Town on an emergency loan.

Football Insider write that Nathan Jones’ Luton side are looking to replace their first-choice James Shea. Shea suffered an injury in Easter Monday’s game against Cardiff City.

It is thought to be an injury that will keep Luton Town without their first-choice keeper for the rest of the season.

Luton Town shortlist includes Fielding

Speaking to local source Luton Today after Shea’s injury, Hatters boss Jones admitted that the club may need to bring in an emergency keeper.

Jones said that there were “a number of people on the list” and this is something that Veysey agrees with.

However, Veysey goes a step further and reveals that “Fielding is among his targets.”

Thoughts?

Luton Town will likely be permitted to sign an emergency loan keeper – James Shea is the only ‘senior’ stopper on their books.

Whilst he hasn’t made an appearance for Stoke City since they snapped him up after his December release by Millwall, Fielding is still a useful player.

He has 173 games of experience in the Championship. It is often said that experience is something that cannot be bought.

On the downside, Fielding’s last regular game time came as far back as the 2017/18 Championship season where he played 43 games for Bristol City.

Luton Town are 4th in the Championship table and they have three games left this season to consolidate that play-off place.

Whether they will be willing to place this faith in Fielding’s hands is something that remains yet to be seen.