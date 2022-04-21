Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence is said to be one of Tottenham Hotspur’s top targets this summer.

Middlesbrough aren’t likely to stand in the way of a potential exit in the coming months given he is down the pecking order at the Riverside.

But they will only action a sale if their asking price is met. There have been varying reports of exactly what this figure is, with £12 million and as high as £20 million reported.

He is currently plying his trade on loan at fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest and has been a shining light in an impressive season for Steve Cooper’s side.

Nottingham Forest won’t be able to compete with the top flight sides in for Spence, especially if they remain in the second tier.

Tottenham Hotspur are the side in pole position to land the right-back this summer, although their pursuit of Spence could depend on a few factors, according to The Telegraph.

The report states that Antonio Conte’s side are nearing the threshold for the maximum amount of foreign players in their squad at present.

They have prioritised a move for Torino defender Wilfried Singo, yet in order to sign the Ivorian they would need to sell one foreign player as to not break the homegrown player laws.

The player most likely to be on the chopping block is right wing-back Emerson Royal. If they can find a club to sell Royal to, then they will move for Singo.

If Royal stays put however, Spurs will then prioritise a move for Spence.