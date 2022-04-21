Stoke City striker Jacob Brown is supposedly wanted by Rangers, Brentford, Burnley and West Ham.

Brown, 24, has enjoyed a fine season in the Championship for Stoke City.

The Scot has scored 12 goal and assisted four in his 42 Championship outings this season, and now reports have surfaced claiming that he’s a target of a number of clubs going into the summer.

Football League World claim first of all that Stoke City are set to offer Brown new terms, with his current contract set to expire in 2024.

But the same report goes on to reveal that ‘a tempting offer’ from elsewhere ‘might be hard to turn down’, before claiming that Rangers, Brentford, Burnley and West Ham are all keen on the attacker.

Speculation…

Stoke City hoping to agree new terms with Brown, but understanding that an offer from another team may be too good to turn down, suggests that the claim of the Potters wanting to tie Brown down to a new deal is purely speculative.

What’s more is that, linking an emerging Scottish international with Rangers, and an impressive Championship player with the usual suspects that are Brentford, Burnley and West Ham is very, very easily done.

Brown though has certainly impressed for Stoke City this season, shining in what has been poor season from Michael O’Neill’s side.

They currently find themselves in 14th place of the Championship table and return to action against QPR this weekend.

The summer ahead could be a busy one for the Potters and the idea of losing Brown could make a few Stoke City fans nervy, though they shouldn’t give this story a second thought.