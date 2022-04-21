Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says striker Oli McBurnie will be out for ‘months’ after sustaining ligament damage.

McBurnie, 25, was brought off shortly before the hour mark during the 2-1 defeat at home to Reading earlier in the month, and he missed the last outing v Bristol City.

And Heckingbottom has now revealed that the Scot faces several months on the sidelines after damaging ligaments in his foot.

He told BBC Radio Sheffield:

“He’s got ligament damage and some fractures. We’ll look further into it to see if it needs surgery.

“It’s going to be a matter of months not weeks. It’s a blow for him and a blow for us.”

McBurnie joined Sheffield United from Swansea City in 2019. He’s since struggled for form in front of goal having netted just seven league goals for the Blades in three seasons, having not scored in 28 Championship outings this season.

But he’s still proved to be a useful player for Heckingbottom who’s had several key injuries to deal with in the second half of this season.

Both Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick have been sidelined for some time now, with Billy Sharp having missed the last five outings – the 36-year-old could return v Cardiff City this weekend though.

Elsewhere, George Baldock picked up a fresh injury v Bristol City last time out and Heckingbottom is still waiting to discover the extent of that one.

The race for top-six…

Injuries certainly haven’t helped Sheffield United’s case this season, and they could yet miss out on a play-off place with some tricky fixtures left.

After hosting Cardiff City this weekend, Sheffield United travel to QPR who sit just three points behind the Blades, before welcoming already-promoted Fulham on the final day of the season.

The odds are slowly stacking against Sheffield United, though whatever the outcome of their season, Heckingbottom has done a fine job, stabilising the club after a turbulent start to the campaign.