The Rotherham Advertiser has reported that Rotherham United star man Michael Smith is undecided on his near future at the club, with clubs elsewhere wanting the striker.

The 30-year-old has been on incredible form this season, scoring 25 in all competitions and also providing six assists in the striker role for Paul Warne’s side.

Smith sees his Rotherham United contract come to an end in the summer, but according to The Yorkshire Post, the club hold an option to extend it for a further year, which they would surely do to either keep him put, or even get a transfer fee should he feel his future is elsewhere.

A recent report from Paul Davis (Rotherham Advertiser) has claimed that the Geordie-born man is still undecided on his situation at the club, with him fully focused on the Millers’ automatic promotion push.

He has played a massive part in Rotherham United’s season so far, with the Yorkshire club sat in 2nd place of the League One table with three games left of the campaign.

Who has Smith been linked with?

During last summer, Smith was linked with some Championship clubs. Bristol City and Middlesbrough were the only named clubs who were chasing the talisman, but interest died down with the Millers wanting a sizeable fee.

Today though, a tweet from reporter Darren Witcoop confirmed that the striker is subject to growing interest as we enter the final games of the season, but the clubs remain unnamed:

It’s a no brainer but Rotherham striker Michael Smith will be in the Championship next season. Interest has been there for a while and growing. Last chance of a payday move given he turns 31 in October. — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) April 20, 2022

Warne and his men continue their promotion push with a home tie against Oxford United on Saturday afternoon – arguably their biggest game of the season.