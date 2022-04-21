Nottingham Forest are in fine form ahead of what looks to be a busy summer for Steve Cooper’s side.

Nottingham Forest could yet seal promotion to the Premier League, or they could miss out and face another season of second tier football.

Either way, the summer ahead is bound to be another hectic one for the Reds who have a number of players out of contract or coming to the end of their loan deals.

One loan man who could yet make his stay at the City Ground permanent though is Keinan Davis.

The Aston Villa man has been in headlines all week after it was reevaled that Norwich City and Forest are set to battle for his signature this summer.

Latest reports say that Forest will try and sign Davis permanrntly if they earn promotion to the Premier League this season.

Another transfer target, thoguh one who never sealed his propsoed move to the City Ground, was Millwall’s Jed Wallace.

Forest were being closely linked wih a move for Wallace over the summer but this week, it’s been revealed that Turkish top flight side Besiktas are closing in on the summer signing of Wallace – he’s out of contract at the end of this season.

ELsewhere, Cooper has been named Midlands Football Writers’ Association’s Manager of the Year, whikst youngster Julian Larsson has extended his stay at the club until 2025.

Nottingham Forest travel to strugglers Peterborough United in the Champiosnhip this weekend, with a win able to lift them as high as 3rd.