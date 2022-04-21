Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed he will talk with Bristol City loanee Tyreeq Bakinson over his future when the season is over.

Ipswich Town brought Bakinson to Portman Road in January, giving him the chance to play regular football away from Ashton Gate.

Upon his departure, Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson wasn’t hesitant to make his feelings on the midfielder known, slamming his attitude. Since joining the Tractor Boys, Bakinson has seen more regular game time, playing 15 times for McKenna’s side across all competitions.

There is an option for his loan move to be made permanent in the summer, and now, Ipswich Town boss McKenna has revealed when he plays on talking to the 23-year-old about his future.

As quoted by the East Anglian Daily Times, McKenna has said he will be leaving discussions until the end of the season, stating he wants to talk about his future “on a personal level” before making the situation public. Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s a conversation for after Charlton and one which needs to be had with the player first of all.

“Tyreeq has enjoyed his experience here and has developed during his time, improving almost game by game to get himself up to a good level. But he and I need to discuss his future on a personal level first and then between others before it’s communicated publicly.”

Bakinson’s fate…

Given what Pearson had to say about Bakinson in January, unless there has been a change of heart, it would be a surprise to see the midfielder figure in his plans at Ashton Gate moving forward.

As for his chances of staying at Ipswich Town, it remains to be seen what the result of talks with McKenna are.

There’s no doubt that Bakinson is a talented player who has plenty of time to develop and improve his game. While his time with Ipswich Town hasn’t been anything revolutionary just yet, he’s certainly starting to grow into his role alongside Sam Morsy in the middle of the park, showing encouraging signs for the future.