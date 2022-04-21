Bolton Wanderers’ hopes of securing top-six spot in League One this season are over, but the club has set the tone for an even stronger showing in the 2022/23 season.

Bolton Wanderers currently sit in 10th place of the League One table. Ian Evatt has done a fine job with the Trotters, who’ve proved a worthy addition to the third tier this season.

Although their hopes of a second-straight promotion have dwindled, fans are optimistic for what the future under Evatt holds, and the summer ahead could be another busy one.

It was revealed yesterday that Bolton are taking a look at Aldershot Town striker Lucias Vine, who has recently been on trial with the Trotters’ U23 side.

In another bit of potential transfer news, Evatt has had his say on the likelihood of Bolton bringing Xavier Amaechi back to the club for the 2022/23 campaign.

He told Manchester Evening News:

“I don’t know. We’re looking at things all the time. We’ll have a look at recruitment.

“We’ve certainly started to make plans and there’s conversations happening behind the scenes.”

And another loan player, James Trafford, has left the door open to a potential return to Bolton next season – the Manchester City youngster has impressed on loan with the Trotters this season and says he will assess his options in the pre-season.

Lastly, attacker Dapo Afolayan has been linked with a summer move to Cardiff City. The 24-year-old has scored 12 goals in League One for Bolton this season and was linked with Fulham earlier in the campaign, but it’s now reported that Cardiff are monitoring his progress.

Bolton Wanderers return to action away at Cheltenham Town this weekend – Evatt’s side go into this game unbeaten in six, with a win able to lift them up into 9th.