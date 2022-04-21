Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson has informed the club of his desire to leave when his contract at the end of the season.

Ipswich Town striker Simpson spent the first half of the season on loan with Swindon Town in League Two, enjoying a successful spell at the County Ground before being recalled by the Tractor Boys in January.

Shortly after the decision, it was said by Robins’ boss Ben Garner that Simpson had to agree on a new contract with the League One club before making a return to Swindon Town. However, the deadline passed with the striker remaining at Portman Road, and no agreement has been reached over a fresh deal.

Now, with the end of the season approaching and Simpson’s deal nearly up, Ipswich Town have confirmed the 20-year-old is set to leave.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, the Ipswich-born striker has informed the Tractor Boys of his desire to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season. Speaking on the matter briefly, manager Kieran McKenna had this to say:

“Tyreece has not been training with the first-team group recently.

“His representatives spoke to the Club a couple of weeks ago and confirmed his wishes to move on in the summer.”

A new beginning awaits

Simpson has been on the books with Ipswich Town from a young age, but it seems a new start awaits him this summer.

The striker was flourishing in League Two with Swindon Town, netting 11 goals and providing three assists in 30 outings. It was his first taste of regular EFL football too, showing promising signs with much of his career ahead of him.

It will be hoped that he can rediscover his goalscoring touch wherever he ends up next season as a summer departure beckons.