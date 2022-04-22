Cardiff City travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Cardiff City will be determined to end their inconsistent run of form, losing three of their last five league fixtures. The Bluebirds have been poor defensively in that run, conceding nine goals.

With just one win in their last five games, the Blades will be aiming to put an end to their shaky form of late to confirm a place in the top six. Paul Heckingbottom’s men have been solid at home recently, winning three of their last five fixtures at Bramall Lane.

A win for Cardiff City would keep them in 17th place, moving four points behind Blackpool. As for Sheffield United, they could potentially move one point behind Nottingham Forest, edging themselves closer to a play-off finish.

Cardiff City team news

Sean Morrison’s season came to an abrupt end when he ruptured his ACL in February against Barnsley. Isaac Vassell continues to be unavailable for selection after picking up an injury during a training session a couple of months ago.

Striker Max Watters will also not feature after sustaining an ankle injury in a training session in February.

However, excluding the long-term absentees, it seems as though Steve Morison will have no fresh injury worries to contend with.

Predicted XI

Phillips (GK)

Drameh

Denham

Ng

Bagan

Wintle

Ralls

Doyle

Davies

Hugill

Colwill

Cardiff City’s season is all but over, sitting comfortably in a mid-table position after a poor start to the campaign under Mick McCarthy. With a large chunk of the squad set to leave at the end of season, Morison certainly has a busy summer ahead of him.

Youngsters Rubin Colwill and Isaak Davies could play important roles going forward for a Bluebirds side that have performed well away from home recently.

The match kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.