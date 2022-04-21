Bournemouth look poised to return to the Premier League this season, though the job is far from done yet.

The Cherries currently sit in 2nd place of the Championship table. They’ve occupied that spot for most of the campaign and after seeing Fulham claim promotion this week, Scott Parker will be keen to do likewise his Bournemouth side.

The pair meet at the Vitality Stadium this weekend.

And ahead of this weekend, both clubs have been linked with a loan move for Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The 20-year-old Scottish international has struggled on loan with Norwich City this season but could seal a temporary move to either Fulham or Bournemouth in the summer.

Elsewhere, the Cherries are reportedly keen on Leeds United’s Cody Drameh and Manchester City’s Tommy Doyle, who are both on loan at Cardiff City at the moment.

Drameh has featured 18 times in the Championship for the Bluebirds this season, impressing at right-back, whilst midfielder Doyle has made 16 league appearances for the Welsh club after starting the season in Germany with Hamburg.

In another bit of transfer news for Cherries fans, Jefferson Lerma has responded to reports linking him with a summer move to Spanish top flight side Valencia.

The Colombian midfielder had this to say on his links to Spain:

“I feel happy, grateful to the club and enjoying every moment here. It’s totally false, the approach with Valencia, that’s the truth. My representative has not had any conversation with them.

“Previously, there was an option, but now what they tell you is a lie. We will work and wait to see what can happen in the future.”

Bournemouth have five games of their season remaining. They can’t mathematically seal promotion this weekend given the fact that Nottingham Forest also have five games of their season remaining, though a win against already-promoted Fulham would set the Cherries well on their way to the Premier League.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.