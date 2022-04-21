Luton Town have confirmed defender Corey Panter has completed a short-term loan move to Kidderminster Harriers, where he will stay until the end of the season.

Luton Town sent Panter on loan to Scottish Premiership side Dundee last summer, giving him the chance to test himself at a decent level while picking up game time away from Kenilworth Road.

However, the 21-year-old saw limited game time in Scotland and returned to the Hatters in January.

Now though, it has been confirmed that Panter has completed a fresh loan move away, with Luton Town confirming on their official club website that the centre-back has linked up with Kidderminster Harriers.

The Hatters’ academy graduate will see out the season with the National League North side in a bid to get some more senior experience under his belt. Panter joins the Harriers with the club sat in 4th place after 38 games as they battle for promotion to the National League this season.

Bidding to catch the eye

Panter is a graduate of Luton Town’s youth academy and, now 21, he will be hoping to forge a career in the senior game.

His loan spells away from Kenilworth Road have been of varying success, but he will be keen to impress with Kidderminster Harriers ahead of pre-season as Nathan Jones faces a decision on what they plan on doing with Panter ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The left-sided defender is yet to make his competitive debut for Luton Town’s senior side but he was named on the bench six times during the 2018/19 season