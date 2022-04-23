Sheffield United are looking for their first win in three games this weekend as they face Cardiff City at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United’s recent dip in form has put their play-off spot in jeopardy. But thanks to teams around them also struggling, they are still 6th in the Championship. Paul Heckingbottom will be hoping his side can bounce back to their best and improve their form quickly to ensure they don’t miss the chance to return to the Premier League.

Their opponents this weekend, Cardiff City, have had a disappointing season and will be looking to finish the season on a high as we enter the final few games.

Sheffield United team news

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Heckingbottom confirmed that Oli Mcburnie has suffered a fracture in his foot along with some ligament damage. He went on to confirm he may need surgery and will be out for a couple of months.

One positive is the return of skipper Billy Sharp. Heckingbottom said he is back available for selection, but he will need to be managed through the games due to the type of injury.

George Baldock is also available for selection after an injury scare against Bristol City on Easter Monday.

The likes of Jack O’Connell, Rhian Brewster, Jayden Bogle and David McGoldrick remain long-term absentees.

Predicted XI

Foderingham (GK)

Basham

Egan

Robinson

Baldock

Berge

Hourihane

Fleck

Stevens

Gibbs-White

Sharp

Reaching the play-offs is crucial…

Any team coming down from the Premier League wants to bounce straight back up. After a poor start, it didn’t look like Sheffield United would do that, but Heckingbottom came in and has done a great job guiding the team up the league.

He will be keen to make sure his side finish off the job and reach the play-offs to give themselves the chance to get promoted.

Sheffield United need to get past the hurdle of Cardiff City this weekend before they think too far in the future though.