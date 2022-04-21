Sunderland currently sit in 7th place of the League One table with three games of their season remaining.

Alex Neil’s side have a game in hand to make up a single point to Wycombe Wanderers in 6th. The Black Cats are unbeaten in their last 10 League One fixtures and return to action against Cambridge United at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

The summer ahead is bound to be another busy one for the Wearsiders, regardless of promotion or not, and the transfer rumours are already popping up.

This week, it’s been revealed that Sunderland have taken Stoke City youngster Sam Knowles in on trial, with Leeds United’s Joe Littlewood also coming to the Academy of Light for a trial.

Elsewhere, on loan goalkeeper Rob-Thorben Hoffman is said to have a clause in his loan contract, which would require Sunderland to permanently sign the Bayern Munich man once he reaches 25 appearances for the Black Cats.

The German has featured 24 times in all competitions for Sunderland this season, having been replaced by Anthony Patterson as the club’s no.1 goalkeeper in recent weeks.

Lastly, Aiden McGeady has spoken out about his future. The Irishman is out of contract in the summer and he hasn’t featured since November owing to injury.

Speaking to the Scottish Daily Mail, the 36-year-old said on his future:

“I want to play on for a couple of years. I don’t even like talking about coaching because if you do, it is as if you are almost nearing the end.”

Sunderland welcome Cambridge United to the Stadium of Light on Saturday – the game kicks off at 3:00pm and a win could see Neil’s side move as high 4th in the League One standings.