Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has been the bookies favourite to succeed Burnley boss Sean Dyche at Turf Moor.

Middlesbrough have had a successful campaign since Wilder took over from former boss Neil Warnock in November.

Having taken the reins when Boro were 15th in the table, he has guided them to within touching distance of the play-offs with just four games left to play.

It is no surprise that he is attracting attention from elsewhere, with Wilder being in pole position to land the vacant job role at Burnley according to the bookies.

However, no official line had come to light regarding Burnley’s stance on pursuing the Middlesbrough boss, until today.

Lancs Live have reported that Chris Wilder is thought to be one name in consideration for the Clarets managerial position, along with former West Brom manager Slaven Bilic.

Both managers bring with them a particular style of play, and Burnley’s hierarchy are looking to go in a different direction to the recently-sacked Sean Dyche.

Bilic has been out of work since he left Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan back in January.

The Croat has experience in the Premier League with West Ham United and even has a Championship promotion to his name with West Brom; a promising achievement to bear in mind should Burnley suffer relegation this season.

Wilder also boasts impressive seasons in both the top flight and the EFL, with a ninth-placed finish in the Premier League with Sheffield United and four promotions under his belt.