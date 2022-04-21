Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry has missed the club’s last two games, and remains a major doubt for this weekend, according to SportsMole.

Middlesbrough have been without Fry since he limped off in the 1-0 home defeat to Hull City. Boro have played second-placed Bournemouth and third-placed Huddersfield Town since, drawing 0-0 and losing 2-0 respectively.

Fry’s importance has certainly been highlighted by his absence, but in his place Sol Bamba has deputised.

Despite Bamba playing well against the Cherries, he had an afternoon to forget against Huddersfield Town. He will likely continue when they face Swansea City this weekend.

Boro come into the game in ninth position, but are just three points outside of the top six with a game in hand.

There are four games left to play between now and the end of the season and they may need to play these without their talismanic centre-back Fry.

Anfernee Dijksteel and Paddy McNair have flanked Fry in the Boro back-three more often than not since Chris Wilder took charge back in November.

Bamba will likely continue in the middle of defence, although there could be competition for places given his poor showing on Easter Monday.

Lee Peltier is an option, as is Grant Hall. Whilst Neil Taylor could also play as a left-sided centre-back with McNair slotting in the middle if needed.

After their trip to Swansea on Saturday, Middlesbrough take on Cardiff City and Stoke City in back to back home games before a visit to Preston North End on the final day.