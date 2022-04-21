Millwall find themselves in 7th place of the Championship table after what’s been an impressive season so far for Gary Rowett’s men.

But the start of their season didn’t really go to plan. Millwall were slumped in the bottom half of the table but the Lions have gone quietly about their campaign since, and now find themselves just one point outside the play-off places.

Rowett could yet secure his first top-six finish in three seasons with the club.

Here, we round up all the latest Millwall news…

In terms of transfers, the Lions have been linked with a loan move for Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson, who’s been linked with a number of Championship clubs after impressing on loan with Bristol Rovers in League Two this season.

But Rowett could yet lose star man Jed Wallace in the summer. His future at the club has been a talking point among fans all season and recent reports have hinted at a potential move to Besiktas when his contract expires in the summer.

In another blow for Millwall, Wallace looks set to miss this weekend’s Championship clash v Birmingham City, with Scott Malone looking likely to miss out as well – both though are expected to feature again this season.

And in a non-footballing bit of news, Millwall have announced a five-year partnership with the sportswear brand Hummel, who will manufacture their kits and training kits as of next season.

The Lions have three games of their campaign remaining, with the next being a trip to strugglers Birmingham City this weekend.

The game kicks off at 3:00pm on Saturday.