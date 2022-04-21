Fulham loan man Neco Williams’ ultimate preference is to stay with Liverpool, but he still holds the desire play regular first-team football.

Fulham recruited Williams in the January transfer window, giving him the chance to play regular senior football away from Anfield.

Since then, the Welshman has been a big hit at Craven Cottage, successfully nailing down a starting spot in Marco Silva’s side. Across all competitions, the Liverpool loanee has played 14 times for Fulham, netting two goals and providing two assists.

His form has led to speculation over a potential permanent move to the Cottagers this summer.

Now though, a fresh report from the Liverpool Echo has provided new insight on Williams’ situation back at Anfield. It is said that Liverpool are happy to keep the 21-year-old after his strong loan spell with Fulham and are in no rush to sell him in the summer. Not only that, but it is said that while Williams’ desire to play consistent starting football has increased, his preference is to stay with Liverpool.

Williams’ desire to start…

Given that Liverpool have homegrown star Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, you’d have to fancy Williams to get more first-team game time away from Anfield. Joe Gomez has filled in on the right-hand side of defence when called upon too, potentially leaving Williams as third choice back with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Silva is clearly a fan of Williams given the amount of game time he has given the Liverpool loanee. The Wales international is certainly deserving of more first-team game time and he may just get that with Fulham.