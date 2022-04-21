Portsmouth’s Liam Vincent could leave on loan as Danny Cowley reveals left-back transfer plan
Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has said he is not planning on signing another left-back this summer, though admitted youngster Liam Vincent might head out on loan.
Portsmouth are facing a busy summer transfer window, with Cowley looking to freshen up his ranks after a challenging 2021/22 season.
Pompey have, at times, looked as though they could mount a push for the play-off spots, but they have struggled for consistency at key times, leaving them outside of the promotion hunt with three games remaining.
Although a summer squad refresh awaits, one position Portsmouth will not be looking to change is left-back.
As quoted by The News, Cowley has said that he is more than happy with Connor Ogilvie, Denver Hume and summer 2021 signing Vincent in his ranks. However, he has admitted that there may be a chance for 19-year-old Vincent to head out on loan ahead of the 2022/23 season.
Speaking on the left-back situation, the Pompey boss said:
“I think we are in a good place in the left-back position.
“We have young Liam Vincent, who is going to need to play games and we anticipate that might be an opportunity for him to go out on loan. I like the fact we have one young developer, then we’ve got Connor and Denver, who have different qualities and different attributes. You play Lincoln on the Friday and Morecambe on the Monday, two completely different challenges, so it’s important to have a squad which allows you to meet those different demands.
“We’ve got good choices at left-back and won’t be looking to sign any more.
“We’ve very happy with those options.”
Building a balanced squad
By the end of the summer transfer window, Cowley will be hoping that the rest of his squad is as balanced as his left-back department.
Having a good spread of characters and player styles will stand Portsmouth in good stead, but the important part will be for Cowley and co to ensure that they are all ready to work together and stay fixated on the ultimate goal: getting out of League One.
Until then though, the focus will be on preparing their plans for the summer transfer window and finishing the season as strongly as possible. Three games remain for Pompey, coming against Gillingham (H), Wigan Athletic (H) and Sheffield Wednesday (A).