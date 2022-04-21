Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has said he is not planning on signing another left-back this summer, though admitted youngster Liam Vincent might head out on loan.

Portsmouth are facing a busy summer transfer window, with Cowley looking to freshen up his ranks after a challenging 2021/22 season.

Pompey have, at times, looked as though they could mount a push for the play-off spots, but they have struggled for consistency at key times, leaving them outside of the promotion hunt with three games remaining.

Although a summer squad refresh awaits, one position Portsmouth will not be looking to change is left-back.

As quoted by The News, Cowley has said that he is more than happy with Connor Ogilvie, Denver Hume and summer 2021 signing Vincent in his ranks. However, he has admitted that there may be a chance for 19-year-old Vincent to head out on loan ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Speaking on the left-back situation, the Pompey boss said: