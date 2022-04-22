Sunderland take on Cambridge United this Saturday as they enter their final three League One games of the year.

Last time out, Sunderland drew 0-0 away to Plymouth Argyle who have a very impressive home record. The Green Army are now seven unbeaten at home and haven’t conceded a goal at Home Park in over 11 hours.

Some Sunderland fans were disappointed with a few individual performances, but ultimately the result wasn’t too bad.

Now, they face Cambridge United, who occupy 12th place as it stands. The Black Cats have the chance to move back into the play-off spots with a win, so Alex Neil will be determined to secure all three points.

Sunderland team news

Aiden McGeady is expected to step up his return sometime this week, however, it remains unlikely he’ll feature again this season.

Head coach Alex Neil has said he is ‘very hopeful‘ of Alex Pritchard returning this weekend but insists he’ll not rush or force him back despite his importance to the Sunderland side.

Thorben Hoffmann, Callum Doyle and Leon Dajaku all missed the last game due to illness and will be re-assessed for this weekend’s affair.

Niall Huggins (stress fracture) and Jordan Willis (ruptured patella) are out for the season.

Sunderland predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Winchester

Batth

Wright

Cirkin

Gooch

Evans

Matete

Roberts

Broadhead

Stewart

One last push

With three games remaining, the play-offs are in Sunderland’s hands. If they win every remaining game, the Black Cats will have guaranteed a place in the play-offs for the third time since dropping down to League One.

Games against Rotherham United and Morecambe are still to come, so the Sunderland will be wary not to get over-confident or complacent despite their strong unbeaten run.

Cambridge United beat league leaders Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium last Saturday, so Neil’s side will need to be prepared for a tough test this weekend.