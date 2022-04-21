Wigan Athletic are currently top of the League One table and are closing in on their return to the Championship.

Wigan Athletic are just a couple of wins away from securing their promotion.

They drew 2-2 with Ipswich Town last time out and are back in action this weekend against Plymouth Argyle at home.

Here is a look at all the news coming out of the DW Stadium recently…

Wigan Athletic are taking a look at Leeds United winger Owen Bray, according to journalist Alan Nixon (via Yorkshire Live). The youngster played for the ‘Tics development side ahead Hull City earlier this week and the North West club have a decision to make as to whether to offer him a deal.

The youngster is out of contract this summer and is due to become a free agent in late June.

Journalist Nixon (via Football League World) has also claimed the Latics are interested in Cambridge United left-back Jack Iredale and his boss, Mark Bonner, has admitted he could leave the club in a couple of months time.

Leam Richardson’s side have also been linked with AFC Wimbledon striker Zach Robinson. The Dons could face a battle to keep the attacker if they are relegated to League Two and he is also said to be on the radar of Charlton Athletic, Oxford United, Derby County and Reading.

In terms of outgoings, Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has said he is open to working with Jamie McGrath again and the door is open for him to move to Pittodrie in the next transfer window. The Republic of Ireland international only joined Wigan Athletic in January but has struggled for game time.