Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal is now a contender for the vacant Burnley job.

Burnley parted ways with former manager Sean Dyche last week. Since, a number of managers have come into the running for the job, including names like Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder and West Brom’s Steve Bruce.

Now though, Alan Nixon has revealed that former Owls boss Carvalhal, who is currently the manager of Braga, is in the running to take control of the Premier League side.

Carvalhal is best known for his time at Sheffield Wednesday where he spent two years between 2015 and 2017, guiding them to the Championship play-off final in 2017.

After brief spells at Swansea City and Rio Ave, Carvalhal took the Braga job in 2020 where he’s overseen more than 100 games at the helm, winning more than half of those.

He won the domestic double in charge of the Portuguese club last season, finishing 2nd in the Portuguese top flight too.

An Owls legend…

Now in League One, Sheffield Wednesday fans will only have fond memories of Carvalhal. He was a likeable character during his time at Hillsborough and he delivered results, almost guiding the Owls into the Premier League for the first time this Century.

He’s since proved himself with a top European club in Braga and so his links to Burnley are understandable, though whether he’d want to take charge of a club facing relegation into the Championship remains to be seen.

In total, the 56-year-old oversaw 131 games in charge of Sheffield Wednesday, winning 56 of them to give him a win percentage of 42.75%.