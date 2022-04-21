Swansea City midfielder Flynn Downes has said he is excited about the future in South Wales amid links with a move to Premier League side Leeds United.

Swansea City brought Downes to South Wales from Ipswich Town last summer, and the midfielder has been a huge hit since.

The 23-year-old has flourished alongside Matt Grimes and under Russell Martin’s management, becoming a firm favourite among supporters and cementing himself as one of the most promising midfielders in the Championship.

His abilities haven’t gone unnoticed either, with Leeds United said to be keeping tabs on the Swansea City star.

However, Downes has now made a strong suggestion regarding his stance over his future with the Championship club. As quoted by the club’s official website, the Brentwood-born star has said he is loving life with Swansea City, speaking of his excitement looking towards next season. Here’s what he had to say:

“I can’t thank the gaffer enough.

“He put a lot of trust in me and believed in me and that’s why I go out there and try to perform, to prove that I can do it.

“I think next year is looking really, really promising. I am more than excited. From what we have done this year, if you just give us a bit more time and we have a full pre-season together, I think it could be scary.”

Downes was then quizzed on the ongoing speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League. He revealed he has learned not to pay any attention to it from his time with Ipswich Town, stating his full focus is on the task at hand with Swansea City.

“To be honest, I don’t take any notice of stuff like that,” he added.

“I know every player says the same but I actually haven’t taken any notice.

“When I was at Ipswich I felt like I took too much notice of what was going on, and I have really learned from that and promised myself I would not be like that again. So, I will just carry on doing what I do and concentrate on my football.

“It’s football and anything can happen, but I love it here and I am happy here.”

Promising signs for the future

On the whole, it has been an inconsistent season for Swansea City. After a pretty hectic start to the season following the departure of Steve Cooper and the appointment of Martin form has varied, but there’s no doubt that the signs of a promising future are there.

The players seem to be buying into Martin’s philosophy, and it’s starting to show on the pitch. The squad looks in harmony and the football has been brilliant in recent weeks, and Downes’ words expressing his excitement for the future in South Wales will only create more buzz among supporters looking ahead to the 2022/23 campaign.