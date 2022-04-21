On-loan Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer has endured an impressive spell at Preston North End since signing in January, and Neil Mellor hopes that the striker will return next season, he told OLBG.

Archer joined Preston North End during the winter transfer window to hopefully help the Lilywhites turn their season around drastically.

Ryan Lowe’s side find themselves in 15th place of the Championship table, with a mid-table finish still on the cards as we approach the final games of the season.

Archer has played his part, scoring seven goals in his 17 appearances this season, whilst putting in some blinding performances alongside Emil Riis and Ched Evans.

The 20-year-old will depart the club in the summer as his loan move from the Villa ends in June, but the club may attempt to bring the hitman back.

Speaking to OLBG, Mellor had his say on the Lilywhite’s chances of securing a deal to take Archer on for another season…

Q: Do you think Preston North End have any chance of re-signing Cameron Archer on loan next season – if not, who should they target?

“I would love for Preston to get Cameron Archer in for another year. I think he’s shown what an outstanding centre forward he is, and I think he has a bright future in the game.

“He’ll play in the Premier League; Aston Villa have a very talented young star in their hands.

“The question will be can Cameron Archer put himself in that Aston Villa squad next season?

“I believe he can, I think it will all depend on his attitude and his performances in pre-season to impress Steven Gerrard.

“I think Archer will play a big part for Aston Villa in the Premier League in the years to come, but if Preston can get him back next year, then it would be an incredible signing.

“It would certainly help them, but I think it’s going to be on Aston Villa’s terms to whether he’ll be a part of their squad of not.

“From what I’ve seen of him, I wouldn’t be surprised if he was involved next season.”

Interest elsewhere

As per a report from the Express last month, two unnamed Bundesliga clubs are eyeing a move for Archer in the summer, so that may be a big hit should Preston North End go back in for him.

Lowe also said last month that he is ‘definitely’ open to bringing back the youngster at the end of the season.

Preston North End may have a big chance of re-signing Archer, with the possibility of the striker being open to a move due to having settled in with the squad and the style of play quickly.

Next up for the Lilywhites is a home tie, as Blackburn Rovers make the short trip to Deepdale. The home side are chasing a mid-table spot, whilst the Rovers will be looking to break into a play-off place by the end of the season.