Hull City have already secured their place in the Championship for next season.

Hull City have a few more games to get through before they can start fully planning for the summer.

It is expected to be a busy next transfer window for the Tigers as they prepare for Shota Arveladze’s first full campaign at the helm.

Here is a look at all the latest news from the MKM Stadium recently….

West Ham United are keen on Hull City loan man Di’Shon Bernard, according to The Sunday Mirror (17.04.21, pg. 71). The centre-back has impressed on loan from Manchester United this season and is due to return to Old Trafford this summer.

Goalkeeper Nathan Baxter is also being linked with a move elsewhere with West Bromwich Albion interested in signing him from Chelsea.

Mallik Wilks, who sees his deal expire in a couple of months time, is wanted by Birmingham City and Peterborough United after falling down the pecking order under Arveladze.

The likes of George Honeyman, Tom Eaves, Matt Ingram and Richie Smallwood are all out of contract in late June and the club has some big decisions to make on their futures.

In terms of incomings, Hatayspor midfielder Adama Traore’s name has cropped up again and the Tigers’ vice-chairman Tan Kelser has admitted he is on their transfer list.

The Mali international has previously played for the likes of AS Monaco and Metz and is due to become a free agent at the end of this campaign.

Mesut Özil has also been linked with a shock move to East Yorkshire over recent times, but these rumours have been quashed.