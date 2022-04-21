Preston North End’s young defender Harry Nevin is set to sign a two-year professional contract at the end of this season, it has been said.

Preston North End will be playing Championship football again next season, so Ryan Lowe can start to put his plans for the summer transfer window into place as he looks to streamline and freshen up his squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

One matter that Lowe will be tasked with dealing with is player contracts, and one player who is set to pen new terms is youngster Nevin.

As reported by Lancs Live, the 18-year-old defender is set to put pen to paper on his first professional deal with Preston North End this summer. The Irish talent’s scholarship is coming to an end this summer and Lancs Live says that he is now poised to sign a two-year professional deal at the end of this season.

Nevin, who joined from Cork City in the summer of 2020, has been impressing for the Lilywhites’ youth and reserves sides, so it will be interesting to see if he gets the chance to test himself at a senior level during pre-season.

Looking to the future

Lowe is preparing to embark on his first full season in charge of Preston North End, and after a promising start to his tenure, he will be hoping he can kick on and push the Lilywhites further up the table next campaign.

The Deepdale look set to finish around mid-table, with the club currently sitting in 15th place with three games left, two points away from 12th place West Brom and only eight points away from the top six.