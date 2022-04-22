Sheffield Wednesday face Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday in a game that will make or break their slim automatic promotion hopes.

It looked at one point in the season that the race for the top two would be between Wigan, Rotherham United and MK Dons – but recent results have blown the chase wide open, with Sheffield Wednesday closing in on 2nd place.

The Owls are four points off Rotherham United and MK Dons, with a game in hand over the latter. Darren Moore knows his team will need to win their final three games to ensure they reach the play-offs and keep the pressure on the teams in the top two.

Saturday’s game won’t be a walkover for the Owls as they face fellow play-off hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers. Moore will take comfort in the fact his players often raise their game for big games such as this, as shown last weekend at MK Dons.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Moore was sensible against Crewe Alexandra in the week, bringing off Lee Gregory and Saido Berahino to make sure they were fully fit this weekend.

Moore said Sam Hutchinson just missed out on Tuesday’s squad, so he could be in contention for a return this weekend.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss also provided an update on Harlee Dean, stating that he has been going through some “intensive treatment” and that he will be checked on shortly before the game to see if he has recovered from a little strain.

Dennis Adeniran and Josh Windass are both back in training with the squad, but Moore said they need “volume” at the moment. Lewis Gibson has been back in training too but he was absent from the squad vs MK Dons, while Tyreece John-Jules also looks towards a possible return towards the end of this month.

Predicted XI

Peacock-Farrell (GK)

Palmer

Dunkley

Storey

Hunt

Byers

Luongo

Bannan

Johnson

Berahino

Gregory

Nothing to lose…

Sheffield Wednesday have come out of nowhere in the battle for automatic promotion and have nothing to lose in that fight. If they win their three games, they will be in great form for the play-offs – even if they miss out on the top two.

Moore will want his team to keep performing and finish the season unbeaten and take it from there.

Saturday’s game is crucial for both teams’ promotion hopes, so fans will be hoping for a thriller between Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers.