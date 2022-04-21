Sheffield United currently sit in 6th place of the Championship table, with a home game v Cardiff City next on the agenda.

Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United have just three games of their season remaining.

The Blades have nine points to play for and to secure their spot in the Championship’s play-off places, and it’s been another busy week of news for the South Yorkshire club.

Without doubt the biggest bit of news coming out of the club this week though is that former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is paying close attention to the availability of the club.

Alan Biggs revealed that Sheffield United could be heading towards another takeover this summer, and that the Blades have strong interest from the US and from Ashley, who’s this season been linked with a takeover of Derby County.

Elsewhere, Heckingbottom has been dealt a fresh injury concern after George Baldock was forced off during the game v Bristol City last time out.

The Blades boss says Baldock’s injury is a ‘concern’ at the moment, after the 29-year-old only recently returned from an injury lay-off.

In a positive bit of news however, Heckingbottom says that Billy Sharp’s contract talks are progressing in a positive manner, although there’s no news to share on that front as it stands.

He told The Star:

“There is movement, yes. Things are moving on that [Sharp’s contract]. It’s just that I’m not in a position to discuss it at the moment.

“When there is something to say, and I am, then rest assured you [the media] will be the first to know.”

Sheffield United welcome Cardiff City to Bramall Lane this weekend. It’s another huge game for the Blades and a winnable one too, with the Bluebirds having lost three of their last four in the Championship.

The game kicks off at 3:00pm on Saturday.