Rotherham United are on poor form recently, with their promotion hopes taking multiple hits over the past month or so.

It’s just the two wins in their last nine league games for Paul Warne’s side, who despite that still sit in 2nd place of the League One table. They are level on points with MK Dons in 3rd, whilst holding a game in hand over their promotion rival.

It’s been an incredible season for Rotherham United, who have broken records on some occasions. However, that comes with some bad news also, with players around the squad being wanted by clubs elsewhere, as well as injuries flooding the squad due to fixture congestion.

Ahead of the final games of the season, we look at the latest Rotherham United news…

Star striker Michael Smith was a well-wanted man during the last summer window, with the likes of Bristol City and Middlesbrough chasing the signature of the 30-year-old.

Now, a tweet from Darren Witcoop has revealed that there is growing interest in the talisman as we approach the summer window:

It’s a no brainer but Rotherham striker Michael Smith will be in the Championship next season. Interest has been there for a while and growing. Last chance of a payday move given he turns 31 in October. — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) April 20, 2022

Smith has netted 25 goals in all competitions this season, and with his contract up at the end of the season, the Millers have a battle on their hands to keep hold of him.

Elsewhere, injuries have been a problem over recent weeks for the Yorkshire club. Shane Ferguson limped off at half-time during Rotherham United’s 2-0 loss to Burton Albion on Tuesday, and Paul Davis has revealed that the wing-back is in a protective boot.

Jordi Osei-Tutu was a man who picked up a knock in midweek also, but he ‘may be okay’ for the weekend.

Mickel Miller is a man who is set to miss the rest of the season through injury, whilst Ben Wiles has been carrying a knock for the best part of a week.

Next up for the Millers is their last home game of the season against Oxford United on Saturday afternoon, which is arguably their biggest of the campaign so far.

Warne and his men will look to get back to winning ways to create breathing space between them and the teams below them.