Swansea City are looking good going into the summer, and fans will be hopeful that their side can really compete in the Championship next time round.

Despite letting slip a lead over Reading last time out, optimism remains rife among Swansea City supporters.

Russell Martin has endured a turbulent first season in charge of the club but a run of seven games without a win has instilled some confidence into the players.

And ahead of the summer transfer window, the Swans have been linked with a handful of exciting potential signings.

Reports last weekend revealed that Swansea City are weighing up a potential summer move for Chelsea and Wales midfielder Ethan Ampadu.

The 33-cap Welsh international is currently on loan with Venezia in the Italian top flight where he’s featured 21 times in the league so far this season.

Elsewhere, Swansea City are reportedly keen on signing Fulham’s Cyrus Christie on a permanent basis this summer.

The Irishman has impressed whilst on loan with the Swans, featuring 19 times in the Championship, scoring twice and assisting four.

Lastly, Martin says that the club haven’t received any contact over midfielder Flynn Downes, who’s been linked with a move to Leeds United in recent weeks.

The Swans boss told WalesOnline:

“Ultimately we haven’t had any phone calls from anyone. If we do then we’ll have to cross that bridge when it comes to it.”

Swansea City have four games of their season remaining, and they resume league duties with the visit of Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough on Saturday.

A win for the Swans could move them into the top half of the table.