Luton Town face Blackpool at Kenilworth Road in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Luton Town will be aiming to confirm a play-off position in the final few fixtures, picking up eight points in their last five games. The Hatters have been set up well defensively, conceding just four goals in their last five matches.

The Tangerines have nothing to play for now but will surely be looking to build upon their recent 6-1 humbling of Birmingham City. Blackpool have struggled away from home recently, with Neil Critchley’s men currently winless on the road since the beginning of March.

A win for Luton Town could see them move above Huddersfield Town into 3rd place, putting them three points away from the automatic promotion spots.

Blackpool could jump into 13th place, overtaking Preston North End, Stoke City and Swansea City in the process.

Luton Town team news

Jordan Clark is unlikely to feature through illness but Nathan Jones has said he and Luke Berry are “closer”, though Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu will remain out because of a knee injury.

Gabriel Osho won’t be in contention either after a hamstring injury suffered against Middlesbrough in March brought an early end to his season.

There is uncertainty surrounding James Shea’s fitness after he was forced off against Cardiff City, while fellow ‘keeper Jed Steer is also unavailable, after damaging his achilles against Chelsea last month. The goalkeeping injury crisis could open the door for Harry Isted to come into the starting XI against the Tangerines.

Predicted XI

Isted (GK)

Bell

Lockyer

Burke

Bree

Potts

Snodgrass

Naismith

Campbell

Adebayo

Onyedinma

Luton Town are a perfect example of a side that have achieved a lot of recent success without spending an extortionate amount of money. Players such as Elijah Adebayo and Fred Onyedinma have been superb all season and could help to confirm a play-off place in this fixture.

Blackpool are a side that shouldn’t be underestimated but they may have their work cut out for them against a Hatters side that don’t concede a lot of goals and are clinical going forward.

The match kicks off at 12:30 this afternoon and will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event.