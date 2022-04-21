Charlton Athletic have a big summer ahead of them as they prepare for Johnnie Jackson’s first full season at the helm.

Charlton Athletic have had a poor past campaign and will be looking to make some changes.

The Addicks are expected to have a busy next transfer window with both comings and goings likely.

Here is a look at all the latest news coming out of The Valley at the moment….

The club have held preliminary contract talks with Jason Pearce with his current deal up at the end of the season. He is currently due to become a free agent in late June and Jackson has a big decision to make on whether to keep him or let him depart.

The likes of Josh Davison, Adam Matthews, Ryan Inniss and Conor Washington are also out of contract soon.

Three players who will definitely be heading out the exit door are Ben Watson, Papa Souare and Chris Gunter. The trio will not be offered new deals and will be leaving for nothing, as reported by London News Online this morning.

Young midfielder Aaron Henry has said he is open to leaving on loan again next term after impressing over recent times with Wealdstone in the National League. He has risen up through the academy and has played seven times for the first-team so far.

In terms of incoming players, AFC Wimbledon attacker Zach Robinson, who scored against the Addicks earlier this month, is now being linked with a move this summer. Wigan Athletic, Oxford United, Reading and Derby County have also been credited with an interest in the youngster.