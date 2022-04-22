Barnsley look set for life in League One next season, but they’ll be looking to restore some pride around the club as they face Yorkshire rivals and promotion chasers Huddersfield Town on Friday.

After the highs of finishing in the play-offs last season, this season hasn’t been the best for Barnsley. Losing manager Valerien Ismael at the start of the season was a sign of things to come, and the South Yorkshire club now find themselves rock bottom with not much chance of survival.

Manager Poya Asbaghi seemed to have turned the tide at Oakwell, but recent poor results have set the Tykes on their way to League One.

This evening’s game against high-flying Huddersfield Town doesn’t offer Asbaghi’s side with any rest bite in what has been a tough season.

Barnsley team news

One positive from the Easter double header is they came out of both games with no new injuries.

Michał Helik, Bradley Collins, and Aapo Holme will still be missing due to their injury issues.

Predicted XI

Walton (GK)

Brittain

Anderson

Kitching

Vita

Styles

Palmer

Morris

Bassi

Quina

Adeboyejo

A disappointing season…

After the unexpected achievements of last season, even the most optimistic Barnsley fan will have expected a dip this year – but to now be facing relegation to League One may have come as a shock.

They have struggled to replace the goals scored by Daryl Dike, who they failed to secure on a permanent deal.

Asbaghi will be keen to hit the ground running in the next pre-season to ensure a straight return to the Championship.

Their game against Huddersfield Town is live on Sky Sports at 7:45pm