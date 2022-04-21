Derby County goalkeeper Ryan Allsop has been linked with Cardiff City ahead of the end of his contract this summer.

Derby County are facing another busy summer after their relegation to League One was confirmed, with Allsop among a whole host of players who are out of contract at the end of this season.

As his deal winds down, Cardiff City have been credited with interest, so it would be wise for the Rams to start eyeing some possible replacements.

Here, we look at three ‘keepers Derby County should look at if Allsop moves on this summer…

Viktor Johansson – Rotherham United

Johansson, 23, sees his contract with the Millers run out at the end of this season, and given his pedigree at the top-end of League One, he could be a shrewd acquisition for the Rams.

The Swedish shot-stopper has been battling with Josh Vickers for the starting spot in Paul Warne’s side this season, keeping 12 clean sheets in 29 outings across all competitions. Formerly of Leicester City and Aston Villa, Johansson could be a clever signing for Wayne Rooney to consider.

Carl Rushworth – Walsall (on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion)

Free transfers and loans could be important for Derby County this season with the club likely to be working under a restricted budget even if Chris Kirchner’s takeover goes through.

Rushworth has thoroughly impressed in League Two with Walsall this season, so a step up to League One could be a logical move in his development. The 20-year-old looks to be a promising ‘keeper for the future, keeping 12 clean sheets in 43 games this season.

Jamal Blackman – Huddersfield Town

Blackman is another ‘keeper who sees his contract expire at the end of this season, and given the wealth of Championship and League One experience he possesses, he could be a great option for Derby County.

The 28-year-old has spent time on the books with the likes of Wycombe Wanderers, Sheffield United, Leeds United and Rotherham United before but has seen limited game time with Huddersfield Town since joining earlier this year, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was available for nothing this summer.