Sheffield Wednesday currently sit in 4th place of the League One table, and Neil Mellor told OLBG whether or not the Owls can get promotion over the line.

Sheffield Wednesday are in incredible form in League One, with just two losses in their last 17 outings helping them surge up the third tier table, putting them as real promotion contenders.

With three games remaining, Darren Moore’s side aren’t out of the automatic promotion question just yet. Rotherham United in 2nd sit just four points clear of their South Yorkshire rivals, sizing up an entertaining end to the season.

The Owls have just come off the back of a 1-0 win to Crewe Alexandra and they also gained a massive three points over MK Dons in the game before, scraping a 3-2 win away from home.

They are the form team in League One as it stands, and there’s no doubt there’s a massive chance that they could be playing Championship football next season.

Ahead of the final run-in, Mellor was speaking to OLBG about the chances of the Yorkshire club gaining promotion to the second tier, and here is what the Sky Sports pundit had to say…

“I hope so, it’s a former club that I enjoyed briefly.

“They’re a massive football club, we’ve seen on Easter Saturday away at MK Dons; they took 6000 fans. It’s a fan base that will get right behind this team.

“It was a slow start to the season for Sheffield Wednesday, but Darren Moore is a very good manager and they’re the team with the momentum right now. They could still sneak into second, there’s an outside chance of that although it’s unlikely.

“But they’ve got the momentum at the moment, they have quality and experience and with Barry Bannan in there and Lee Gregory who’s scored a number of goals for them this season.

“The quality is there, but the playoffs are going to be competitive with the teams potentially in there with the likes of Wycombe, Plymouth, Sunderland with MK Dons or Rotherham.

“They’ll all fancy their chances, so it’ll be very difficult, but it would be a great season if they can bounce back up at the first time of asking.”

Will they do it?

It would come as no surprise if they edge promotion this season, although a play-off run looks the most likely for the Owls. Automatic promotion is well in the frame, but it means them relying on clubs around them to slip up.

With MK Dons and Rotherham United off form and having difficult games remaining, we could well see an incredible end to the campaign for Moore’s side.

The four play-off teams are yet decided, with Oxford United and Sunderland eyeing to sneak in before the end of the season.

Should they reach Wembley, Sheffield Wednesday will be eager to have a different story to their Championship play-off final in 2016, potentially giving them a boost in their promotion hopes.

Next up for the Owls is a big away trip to 6th placed Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.