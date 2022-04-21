Bournemouth loan man Todd Cantwell has seen an option to extend his contract with Norwich City triggered by his parent club.

Bournemouth recruited Norwich City man Cantwell on loan in the January transfer window, adding him to their midfield ranks on loan.

Since then, the 24-year-old has played 11 times for the Cherries across all competitions, though his game time has been more limited over the course of the past month or so.

Cantwell’s contract with parent club Norwich City was set to expire at the end of the season, but now, it has been confirmed that the Canaries have triggered an option in his deal to extend his stay by a further 12 months. The Premier League side announced the development on their official club website, meaning he is now contracted to the Carrow Road outfit until 2023.

Bournemouth’s loan deal for Cantwell includes the option to make it permanent at the end of the season, and the extension of his Norwich City contract does not affect said option.

Chances of a permanent deal…

There’s no doubt about Cantwell’s talent – he’s shown he can star in the Championship and has been one of Norwich City’s standouts in the Premier League before too.

However, he hasn’t hit the ground running with Bournemouth, leaving question marks over whether or not the Cherries should trigger the permanent option in his loan deal. The Dereham-born ace has a high ceiling and has plenty of time to develop into the player many believe he can become, but he may need to show more before the end of the season to convince Parker and co he is deserving of a full-time stay.