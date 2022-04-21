Stoke City’s season is drawing to a close, and it’s another disappointing one in the second tier for the Potters.

Stoke City currently sit in 14th place of the Championship table. They started the season as top-six contenders but have since tumbled down the table, with a top half finish now the best possible outcome for the club.

And it’s led to a lot of speculation about the future of manager Michael O’Neill.

Despite an improved run of form in recent weeks, with four wins in their last seven and a 1-0 win away at Blackburn Rovers last time out, reports still suggest that the Potters could move O’Neill on this summer.

And one name tipped as O’Neill’s potential successor is former Burnley manager Sean Dyche.

The former Clarets boss is on the market and reports linked him with both Stoke City and West Brom soon after his Burnley sacking.

In terms of transfers, Stoke City have been linked with AFC Penrith striker Alfie Brunskill.

The Potters are said to be vying Preston North End for the signing of the non-league attacker, who has already had a trial with the Lilywhites.

Meanwhile, Stoke City’s Sam Knowles is currently on trial with League One side Sunderland ahead of a potential exit from the bet365 Stadium.

And lastly, O’Neill has had his say on Joe Allen’s Stoke City future.

The Welshman is out of contract in the summer and his future remains up in the air, though O’Neill has potentially left the door open to a contract renewal, saying:

“In recent weeks he’s had some really, really good performances. Joe is the type of player you want to work with, it’s as simple as that.

“Obviously we’ll have conversations between now and the end of the season and we’ll make a decision that is right for the club and a decision that we think is right for Joe as well.”